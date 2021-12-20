‘The next time you make false promises your salary will finance it’ – President tells govt. engineer

Kaieteur News – An engineer attached to the Ministry of Public Works was on Saturday told by President Irfaan Ali that he can lose his salary for making false promises to residents of Mara, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The engineer came under verbal fire during a meeting the President had with the residents there. According to Ali, the engineer had promised to fix a dam in the community with eight tubes knowing that there was no funding available or budgeted for such a project. He even accused the engineer of not informing his superiors in the ministry about the promise he made to the residents.

Waiting on the dam to be fixed, the residents reportedly complained to the President during his visit there. Outraged that the engineer made the government looked bad for “failing to complete the project”, Ali threatened: “The next time people promise people things that are not in the budget and there is no resource available, we will take their salary and finance those projects”.

He added: “You guys (engineers), do what you want on the ground and the government gets the blame at the end of the day”, said an angry Ali. He then promised that he will request the funds from his Finance Minister, Ashni Singh, who was also present at the meeting, to buy the tubes and fix the dam.