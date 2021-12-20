Pesticide board new admin building to cost over $98M

Kaieteur News – The construction of a new administrative building for the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board is estimated to cost some $98,693,707.

The edifice will be constructed in the NAREI compound, East Coast Demerara. According to the invitation for bids published in another section of the media yesterday, it was stated that interested bidders may peruse the bid document at the procuring entity and uplift a complete set of the bidding documents upon the payment of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $5000.00 GYD from the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board at its NAREI Compound, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

All bidders are expected to submit their bids together with the bid. These can be addressed and submitted to The Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

It should be noted that all late bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened. Bids will be opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (PTA) in the presence of bidders representatives who wish to attend on the 15th of January, 2022 at 09: hrs. at the office of the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance on Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.