Latest update December 20th, 2021 12:41 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pesticide board new admin building to cost over $98M

Dec 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The construction of a new administrative building for the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board is estimated to cost some $98,693,707.
The edifice will be constructed in the NAREI compound, East Coast Demerara. According to the invitation for bids published in another section of the media yesterday, it was stated that interested bidders may peruse the bid document at the procuring entity and uplift a complete set of the bidding documents upon the payment of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $5000.00 GYD from the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board at its NAREI Compound, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
All bidders are expected to submit their bids together with the bid. These can be addressed and submitted to The Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.
It should be noted that all late bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened. Bids will be opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (PTA) in the presence of bidders representatives who wish to attend on the 15th of January, 2022 at 09: hrs. at the office of the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance on Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF seniors… Tarson is overall winner as 37 records tumble on thrilling day

GAPLF seniors… Tarson is overall winner as 37 records tumble on...

Dec 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Hardat Tarson was crowned overall winner when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its senior national championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College....
Read More
GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Night 3)… Blackout stalls start as Berbice, Melanie & Timehri register wins

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Night...

Dec 20, 2021

Police overcome spirited Orella Falcons to book semi final spot

Police overcome spirited Orella Falcons to book...

Dec 19, 2021

Dec 19, 2021

Record number of GFF coaches pursue CONCACAF ‘C’ license

Record number of GFF coaches pursue CONCACAF...

Dec 19, 2021

Historic day as Sports Academies begins; Squash, Volleyball first to serve off

Historic day as Sports Academies begins; Squash,...

Dec 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Big financiers pay the bills

    Kaieteur News – The business class has over the past two decades been able to control the nature of election campaigning.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]