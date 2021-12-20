Norton, new Leader of PNC/R

– Shurwayne Holder elected Chairman

Kaieteur News – Aubrey Norton has been declared the new leader of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Party, after securing more than 70 percent of the total votes cast for the position.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon, as was promised by Vincent Alexander, who functioned as the Chief Election Officer (CEO) for the Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress.

Norton will be replacing the Party’s incumbent leader, David Granger, who did not contest. He however defeated the incumbent Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon as well as Dr. Richard Van-West Charles.

Alexander told reporters at a virtual press briefing that the election process saw a voter turn-out of 1,209 in total. Some 3000 delegates were registered to vote. The three candidates who were running for the position of Party Leader were Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, Joseph Harmon and Aubrey Norton who secured 64, 245 and 900 respectively.

Meanwhile, out of those who contested for the post of Chairperson, Shurwayne Holder was the clear choice. He received 407 votes while Roysdale Forde secured 256, Amanza Walton-Desir 217, Gary Best 156, Aubrey Norton 55, Sharma Solomon 36, Simona Broomes 13, Dawn Hastings-Williams 5 and Mervyn Williams4. Holder will be replacing the incumbent Chair, Volda Lawrence, who did not contest, although nominated.

One of the two Vice Chair positions was safely secured by Elizabeth Williams Niles with 470 votes, while the position of second Vice Chair saw Christopher Jones and Viceroy Jordan receiving equal number of votes – 381.

The CEO explained that the party will later announce how they proceed with this development. A total of 12 party members were vying for the position, including former Minister, Annette Ferguson with 279 votes, Darren Wade 166, Sharma Solomon 126, Dawn Hastings 107, Aubrey Norton and Simona Broomes with 82, Mervyn Williams 48 and Ubraj Narine 47.

The election process also allowed for a Treasurer to be selected by party members. Mohammed Faaiz Mursaline emerged as the winner with 404 votes. The other candidates, Dr. Karen Cummings secured 303 votes; Ivelaw Henry, 41 votes; Vanessa Kissoon, 83 votes; Derrick Lawrence, 67 votes; Elson Low, 116; Ubraj Narine, 144 votes; and Daniel Seeram, 303 votes.

When it comes to the Central Executive members, up to the time of the announcement, Alexander said votes were still being tabulated for the more than 123 candidates of which 15 will be selected. Alexander dismissed claims made on social media, leading up to the announcement, that the few hours delay was allowing for a negotiation to take place, of who the next leader will be.

In fact, the CEO told reporters that the team were merely seeking to deliver accurate results. He discounted those claims as “just another imaginative moment” of the accuser. The election saw almost a full participation of voters in North America, with 53 out of 55 submitting votes. The installation of the new leader is expected to take place today (Monday).