Mother says tragedy ends 20 years of feuding between men

…East Coast bus-park killing

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Thousands saw the recorded video of the killing of a minibus tout last Wednesday, but what they did not know is that it was the culmination of a 20-year-old dispute that ended tragically.

The minibus tout, Morven Nurse, 30, a resident of Haslington Village located on the East Coast of Demerara, (ECD) died while undergoing surgery for a stab wound he received from Paul Junior Lynch , 28, at the Route 44 Bus Park, Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Many took to the various social media platforms to voice their opinions after they watched Nurse being killed. It appeared as though it was an argument that turned violent as onlookers cheered them on. Based on the videos that went viral, Lynch was shoved by Nurse. They continued to exchange words until Lynch armed himself with a knife. Nurse walked a short distance but still continued cursing Lynch. As the argument heated up, Lynch approached with a huge stone and pelted it at Nurse. Nurse retaliated by pelting back with bottles. As the situation intensified, the cheers from the crowd began to change. They could be heard saying, “aye ya’ll calm down”.

The video ended there but there was another clip uploaded for the social media audience. It began with someone in the background saying, “The man bore he bai”.

A bleeding Nurse was seen staggering before falling to the ground. The onlookers tried to save him by compressing the gushing blood by tying his jersey around the wound. That clip ended there. Police would later report that Nurse made it to the hospital alive but died while receiving treatment.

Lynch would later turn himself into police with his lawyer and is currently in the lock-ups and most likely will face a murder charge today. As investigations continue, Kaieteur News learnt that Lynch and Nurse had begun fighting with each other some twenty years ago. According to Lynch’s mother, Berneleeyne Lynch the two met at Enterprise Primary School.

She recalled that during their childhood days, they would sometimes play marbles together but on many occasions they would return home with “boungie”, (wounds on their foreheads and eyes). Lynch, she said, would complain that Nurse frequently bullied him and it ended with fights. The woman remembered heading over to Nurse’s mother to discuss the frequent brawls between their sons at school but the discussions ended with “they are boys and they will make up back and be pals again”.

However, Berneleeyne said, the boys never reconciled and their dispute continued throughout their teenaged years and only ended with the death of one last Wednesday. “I used to have to end up at the Enmore and Vigilance Police Station steady with Lynch to lodge reports against Nurse…One time he had run down Lynch with a cutlass in the village… He would always threaten to kill my son and pelt he up with bottles”, said the woman.

Both men began working on the East Coast bus park some time later and the feud between them began to escalate further. “Lynch would cry and complain to me, ‘today I had to ketch a bus and come home because Nurse beat me up’ and them people laugh me up’”. Berneleeyne recalled.

The fights, Kaieteur News understands, would begin from simple arguments over passengers and even to load a bus. Vendors at the park who knew both men said that it was a norm for the two men to fight and added that Nurse would also start fights with other touts working there but they never expected things would get deadly one day.

One of the eyewitnesses detailed Nurse began bullying and taunting Lynch over $120. Lynch reportedly began to argue back and then it became physical. Normally, said the eyewitness, it would end with a slap to Lynch’s face and he would leave in humiliation. But last Wednesday he reacted differently after individuals started to call him a “soft man and pu**y for not fighting back.

Probably provoked or filled with rage, Lynch fought back and killed Nurse. The 20- year-old dispute ended abruptly but it has left two mothers grieving. One, because her son is dead and the other because her son may never be a free man again. As Lynch’s mother reflected yesterday on the tragedy that placed him behind bars, she spoke of the plans he had for the weekend.

“Today (yesterday) is his birthday and he wanted to surprise his girlfriend with an engagement party… He wanted to get married, settle down and take care of his four-year-old daughter but all those plans were shattered over dispute that has been going on for years”, Berneleeyne said.