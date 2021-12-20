Man gets 12 years for rape

Kaieteur News – After almost ten years, a twenty-two-year-old woman finally received justice last Monday, when a family member who had repeatedly raped her was sentenced to twelve years imprisonment.

The accused, who has been identified as Kemo Calvin Chase, 25, of Essequibo Coast, faced two counts of rape. The matter was tried in the Suddie High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a twelve member jury.

At the conclusion of the trial, the Jury returned a guilty verdict for the accused and he was later handed his 12 year-sentence.

During an interview with this publication, the young woman told Kaieteur News how being raped countless times by Chase has scarred her for life. She told this publication that as a child, she moved around frequently with her dad and stepmother. In 2011, however, she moved in with an aunt; a decision which will later have devastating consequences.

As she began to chronicle the events that will soon befall her, she said, “I was happy until one night a knife was put to my neck and I was raped by someone, I called family; my cousin.” She went on to say, “the rape continued for countless times, if I was to give an exact number of times I was raped I would be lying. On my thirteenth birthday he raped me, saying he had a gift for me… Sometimes I wish I was never alive.”

The young woman also revealed that her schooling was also affected, as she went on to say: “I was taken out of school because my school work was never on time; I had these big dreams of being a teacher or doctor when I got big. Because of this crime, I never had the opportunity, every day I lived in fear. Some nights when anxiety attacks, I can’t sleep, sometimes I wish I can just forget everything.”

The woman said that though the accused has been sentenced, nothing can erase the pain she is left to endure. “Even though today as he is being sentenced, no sorry or jail time can take back the pain and the things he did. I was just a child, I did not deserve what he did, it’s a stain on my life.”