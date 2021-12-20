Fully vaccinated man among two new COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update December 20th, 2021 12:41 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that two more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,030. The latest fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 66-year-old man from Region Six and a 34-year-old woman from Region Two whose vaccination status was unknown. It was reported that they died over a three-day period (December 16 to 18) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 53 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,870. The dashboard also shows that 10 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 in institutional isolation, 749 in home isolation and 2 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,042 persons have recovered from the virus.

