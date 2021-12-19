YOUR CHILD DESERVES SAFE TOYS AND PLAYTHINGS THIS HOLIDAY

Kaieteur News – As we move deeper into the holiday season and closer to Christmas Day, it is customary for parents to begin to consider what toys or gift items they would present to their children. Of course, many would agree that finding the perfect toy for their little ones could be a challenge, especially with innovations, new varieties, costs and the special preference of the child. To ensure safety and durability, it is also crucial for quality to be considered when purchasing these items.

Toys and playthings are one of the categories of products monitored by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) under its Product Compliance Programme especially during the Christmas holidays. This is necessary to ensure that poor quality toys do not get into the hands of children, and for toys on sale to have the requisite labelling information, outlined in the Guyana Standard Specification for Labelling of Commodities – Part 12: Labelling of Toys and Playthings to guide their use.

According to the standard, labels shall have the name and/or description of the item, country of origin and manufacture, name and address of manufacturer , packer or distributor, and a registered trademark or trade name. For toys, which are inherently hazardous, labels must also include precautionary instructions.

As the GNBS maintains its monitoring efforts based in the standard, the added vigilance of parents during purchase and use of toys and playthings can also help to protect children. The following are some useful tips to consider when purchasing these items:

1. Read the label. Warning labels give important information about how to use a toy and for what ages the toy is most appropriate. Be sure to show your child how to use the toy the right way, especially if they cannot figure it out by themselves.

2. Think Large. Make sure all toys and parts are larger than your child’s mouth to prevent choking. Take caution with toys that can be unassembled by children into many tiny pieces.

3. Avoid toys that shoot objects into the air. They can cause serious eye injuries or choking. If such toys are the preference of older children, make sure they understand the implications.

4. Avoid toys that are loud to prevent damage to your child’s hearing.

5. Look for stuffed toys that are well made. Make sure all the parts are fitted tightly and seams and edges are secure. It should also be machine washable. Take off any loose ribbons or strings to avoid strangulation. Avoid toys that have small bean-like pellets or stuffing that can cause choking or suffocation if swallowed.

6. Buy plastic toys that are sturdy. Toys made from thin plastic may break easily.

7. Avoid toys with toxic materials that could cause poisoning. Make sure the label says “nontoxic.”

8. Avoid hobby kits and chemistry sets for any child younger than 12 years. They can cause fires or explosions and may contain dangerous chemicals. Make sure your older child knows how to safely handle these kinds of toys.

9. Electric toys should be “UL Approved” or carry any other certification mark. Check the label to be sure.

Lastly, age recommendations on toys can be helpful, because they offer guidelines on the following:

• The safety of the toy (for example, if there are any possible choking hazards)

• The ability of a child to play with the toy

• The ability of a child to understand how to use a toy

• The needs and interests at various levels of a child’s development

For further information, call the GNBS on telephone number: 219-0065, WhatsApp: 692-4627 or visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org