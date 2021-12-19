Wapichan elder says Indigenous communities still awaiting details on new agreement

Marudi mining dispute…



Kaieteur News – Over three weeks ago, a team of Ministers rushed into deep-south Rupununi, Region Nine, to assure Indigenous communities, surrounding Marudi that the activities they have permitted small miners and a new Canadian company to undertake are safe but, to date, the villagers are yet to be privy to the details of the new arrangements, even though it is poised to affect their daily lives.

During the meeting, residents of Aishalton and other surrounding Amerindian settlements were promised that the agreement will be shared with them. However, Wapichan elder, Chief Kokoi, also called Tony James, recently wrote to this newspaper, complaining that they are yet to receive the documents.

In his letter, the Chief explained, “The Minister is claiming that the issue is being politicised by a few” but “asking to be included in decisions that will affect us cannot be considered politics. This is a basic and fundamental human right and that is what we are demanding in this situation”.

He added, “…the Minister promised that the agreement will be sent to us. Up to the time of writing, we have not been sent anything. Such is the respect the government has for the Indigenous peoples of this country”.

The respected elder detailed that the issue is not about the “benefits and livelihoods, or whether we want mining, it is about the agreement that was made without our inclusion or input, when the very Ministers are talking about “Free, Prior and Informed Consent. As traditional owners of these lands, we are simply asking that we be included in decisions that will impact negatively on us in time to come”.

Kaieteur News understands that a new agreement was recently inked with the small miners of Rupununi, which will allow for gold mining operations to resume on traditional Wapichan lands.

Moreover, a new licence was granted to a Canadian company to prospect the Indigenous peoples’ sacred land for gold.

Marudi is a sacred mountain and is in the Traditional Lands, in an area where the Wapichan tribe currently has a pending extension application. The land has been formally claimed by the Indigenous group since the 1967 Amerindian Lands Commission Report.

The Wapichan people had previously objected to decisions being made about Marudi without prior consultation or participation in decision-making.

The Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, recently told reporters that a “small group” of persons were politicising the issue, but did not answer specifically when asked if consultations were indeed held with the Indigenous people, before the operations resume.

Amerindian chief and Wapichan elder, Tony James, said, “It is true that there have been mining permits issued over Marudi for years, but any change in circumstances immediately demands meaningful and effective consultation with, and the consent of the rights’ holders, the Wapichan, before any agreement can be signed.”

“I demand of the present and future governments to respect us as first-class citizens who deserve respect, especially for our rights to our lands, territories and natural resources; our right to be consulted in accordance with our traditional norms, and our right to give our consent, be it negative or positive, free of political interference, intimidation or any other form of coercion,” the Wapichan leader urged.

Furthermore, he said the way in which the people of South Rupununi, Region Nine learnt of the agreement was disrespectful.

A ministerial team comprising of the Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai had rushed into Aishalton village to meet with residents, after they had started protesting the signed agreement with the Rupununi Small Miners to reboot operations, which they learnt of through a social media post.

The controversy over government’s signing of the agreements, without consultations with the Indigenous people, has attracted the attention of a Caribbean Human Rights lawyer. The lawyer believes that the incumbent administration should not only apologise to the locals, but rescind the contract until the required processes are followed.

The Human Rights lawyer, Malene Alleyne, explained the importance of consultations. “This is essential, so that any consent that is given by the Wapichan people is informed, so they give their consent knowingly and voluntarily,” Alleyne said.

Additionally, the Human Rights lawyer pointed out that another requirement is that these consultations must be in good faith, with the objective of reaching an agreement, which must be in accordance with the Wapichan people’s own traditions.