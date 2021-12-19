Police overcome spirited Orella Falcons to book semi final spot

Latest update December 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2021 Sports
By Zaheer Mohamed
Kaieteur News – Police defeated a spirited Orella Falcons 4-0 to secure their semi final spot when the Guyana Football Federation- GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament continued yesterday
at the National Training Centre, Providence.
A goal less first half summed up Orella Falcons determination and their goal-keeper Marsha James had an outstanding game as she ensure the game stretched into the second half, undecided.
James pulled off a number of fine saves to keep Police at bay and her heroics between the uprights caught the eyes of many.
Orella Falcons were technically sound, but their lack of pace upfront prevented many goal scoring opportunities.
Following a goalless but exciting first half, Orella Falcons squandered a few chances as Queeny France, Meranda Charlie and Denisa Williams all had their efforts thwarted by Police goalie Ashantie Smith. James continued to deny Police, despite some
inspiration upfront by Lakeisha Pearson, however the energetic Pearson put Police head in the 70th minute when she fired home from within the area.Police captialised on the space provided and Martha Chance stretched her team’s lead when she found the back of the net in the 80th minute before Onika Eastman added another in the 83rd to seal her team’s win.
