PNC/R must take new road with new leadership – Chairman

…as party delegates vote for change at 21st Biennial Congress

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) yesterday ran off its 21st Biennial Congress held for the first time across the country and in the Diaspora in what was described as a hybrid format taking into account COVID-19 restrictions.

The confab, held under the theme, “Learning from the past and conquering the future” was declared open with welcoming remarks from party Chairperson, Volda Lawrence.

To this end, she charged in her clarion call that the party is at a critical juncture in its 64-year history—one where it must take a new road or path, with a renewed leadership.

Delegates across the country and those voting from the Diaspora are expected to know by today which of the three candidates—Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Van West Charles—vying for leadership of the party was successful.

Addressing the delegates via a live stream, Lawrence implored that this congress, “finds us at a critical crossroad of our party’s future.”

Recalling what she described as a glorious history of the party, Lawrence implored of delegates, “Our party must now take a new road, with new and renewed leadership as we pass the baton to the next generation of leaders.”

It should be noted that incumbent leader, David Granger, has not been nominated to contest for the post and Lawrence in her address confirmed that she would not be seeking re-election to the post of party Chairman.

Speaking to the future of the party and the demands that come, Lawrence was adamant that “this party is no stranger to change and continues to demonstrate its capacity to lead and remain relevant.”

To this end, she posited, “we have always been and will continue to be an institution that is a refuge for the advantaged, the discriminated and the neglected.”

Adamant that her party remains strong “and proud of its record,” she said the PNC/R is a bold party, not afraid of challenges, evident in the decentralised format of the Congress.

Speaking to the democracy that exists within the PNC/R, Lawrence told delegates “dialogue, discussion, debates and differences are healthy for any political party.”

These actions, she said, “allow for greater participation at all levels and confidence in our commitment to the democratic processes which we demonstrate.”

Qualifying her position further, Lawrence said, “evidence is right before us comrades; the large number of young persons’ vying for positions at this congress demonstrates that our Party can rejuvenate itself and is rejuvenating itself which our democratic process has facilitated.”

Confident in a revitalised PNCR, Lawrence in wishing the candidates well, said she “trust that they recognise that at the end of this democratic process which concludes their extensive campaign, we the PNC/R must harness all our energies towards returning to government and continue the pursuit of a good life for all our people.”

Granger, the former Party leader, is not in the country for the Congress since he had to travel to Cuba for health concerns.

The announcement was made this past week ahead of yesterday’s vote.

He was scheduled to deliver the keynote address to the Party delegates who are expected to vote for the new leadership.

Granger had failed to pick up any nominations by his Party’s delegates to compete for any of the positions to be voted on, including Party leader and chairman.

That PNC/R Biennial Congress was slated to be held on December 11, last but was postponed to yesterday as a result of the lack of its preparedness to pull off the event, as was determined by its internal Chief Elections Officer, Vincent Alexander.

Prominent Lindener, Sharma Solomon, former Attorney General, Basil Williams, are among those who were nominated to contest for leadership of the Party. Williams had however, pulled out of the leadership race with Lawrence also confirming that she would not be contesting.

As it relates to the post of Party Chairman, those nominated include the incumbent, Volda Lawrence, Gary Best, Shurwayne Holder, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Annette Ferguson, Aubrey Norton, Sharma Solomon, Ronald Bulkan, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Simona Broomes, Geeta Chandan, Dawn Hastings, Joseph Harmon and Mervyn Williams.