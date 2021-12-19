Kangress should cancel de elections

Kaieteur News – Kangress is de highest decision-making forum of de Pee-N-Cee. It can tek any decision it want and de party gat to accept it.

It muss not turn into a campaign rally. Deh gat serious decisions to mek bout de direction of de party and de country and dat muss tek precedence over election of office-bearer.

Right now, it look like dis Kangress is more bout electing leaders dan bout assessing why de party bin lose de 2020 elections, where it deh and where it planning fuh go. Dem boys agree with de Shaart man who seh de Kangress should examine dese matters. In fact, it so critical dat it should be de only issue which dem discuss.

After dem finish dis discussion, dem should tek it back to de membership and hold a Special Kangress to discuss de findings and to chart de way forward. Dat is how normal parties operate. But dem political parties in Guyana nah always normal.

So de talk gan be bout who fuh elect as leader and who nah fuh elect as leader. And de big questions gan only get attention from dem who been part of a certain narrative which nah relevant.

But Kangress can override all ah de talk bout leadership elections by passing a decision dat no elections fuh Leader or CEC will take place until and unless dere is a detailed assessment of de elections and a plan bout de future. After all, how yuh electing leaders and yuh nah know who going.

