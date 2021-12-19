Hannah Rampersaud aiming to take the bikini stage by storm today

Kaieteur News – The story of a 20 year-old, Hannah Rampersaud, a single mother of one child, aspiring to become a professional body builder makes for fascinating reading.

Prior to July of 2021, the budding Ms. Bikini contestant never lifted a single dumbbell, let alone exercising of any sort. But as faith would have it, a visit to the SleepIn International Hotel Gym on Church Street, brought with it an undying love for the sport which Ms. Rampersaud hopes would transform into a fruitful career.

At the SleepIn Gym, her eyes, like any new comer would be cast on the various persons doing their thing. Even before hitting the gym to exercise, Ms Rampersaud revealed that she would admire body builders locally and on the internet and developed a love for the sport.

One day during her exercise routine, her eyes would stick on a particular individual, a former national athlete who she would eventually strike up a conversation with in her own inquisitive way as she sought information on how to become better. That was the conversation and moment that would motivate her to being where she’s currently at; with an encouraging career beckoning.

Ms. Rampersaud’s transformation from July to now has been very encouraging and that would all unfold this evening at the National Cultural Centre when she competes against some seasoned campaigners at the Guyana Body Building and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Senior National Championships.

She would be contesting the Miss. Bikini competition and said that she would be taking things in stride come competition night.

“This is a good test for me, I am so looking forward to this challenge and to be competing against other athletes who I am sure would make me a better athlete and push me to do better and go further in a career that I have chosen.”

The sky is the limit for this confident athlete, the stage at eh National Cultural is all set and ready to welcome Ms. Hannah Rampersaud to the world of competition.

