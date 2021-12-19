Game Xpress – 17 years of selling quality toys

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of new toys are manufactured and imported annually for children across the country, whether for their birthdays, to celebrate a notable accomplishment or to be presented as that special gift this Christmas. Whatever the occasion, for children, the joyful effects of receiving toys are usually lasting. However, for many parents and guardians, the quality of these items remains a concern.

More than two decades ago, Nazima Henriques experienced the challenge of finding quality toys as she tried to acquire a few pieces for her toddlers. “At that time, my kids were younger and it was difficult to get stuff (toys) that would last –maybe the kind that can be passed on to others – and stuff (toys) that can teach them things.” Ms. Henriques said that every time she got the good type of toy, it would be one that a family sent from overseas, as there was no business selling it here.

As a result, she decided to invest in a toy business, birthing the now popular toy store, Game Xpress, which is located at 25 North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown. The business sells educational toys, board games and other items. “I found that there is a lack of entertainment for kids in Guyana…so we decided that since most persons do home entertainment, we went into selling the board games, video games and so on,” the proprietor added.

Henriques said toys and playthings are purchased all year round since they include educational items for various age groups, but are a welcome treat during the holidays. “We have games which teach ABCs, beginners reading, identify sounds, so people buy them just because of what they do.”

One year after its establishment in 2004, Game Xpress registered with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to import toys and playthings. As a requirement, the business has been completing its registration every year since.

The GNBS monitors toys and playthings based on the requirements of the National Standard Specification for Labelling of Commodities – Part 12: Labelling of Toys and Playthings.

Products are inspected at the ports of entry, warehouses and at sale outlets to ensure that they are in conformance with the National Standard. They are checked for the type of materials used to make the toys, the name of the manufacturer, the type of finish used and whether they can be dangerous to children. Importantly, Inspectors also ensure that the products carry a Certification Mark from a recognised laboratory in its country of origin. This mark indicates that the product was tested for quality and approved for use by children.

Asked what it has been like working with the GNBS, the proprietor praised the Bureau for the service offered. “I wish if every other organisation was like the GNBS. It’s been a breeze working with them, it’s been easy…We always meet the requirements, we never had an issue,” she noted.

To upkeep compliance, Assistant Manager at the Lacytown store, Devika Ramesh noted that the business avoids purchasing toys, which are not properly packaged and labelled.

“There is nothing out of a box or so. Everything is well labelled. People can see what they want to purchase, all the features are listed there as well; so there are not instances of persons thinking I am going to buy a toy but I don’t know what it does,” she explained.

Both Henriques and Ramesh are urging persons purchasing toys and playthings for this Christmas season to look for quality products. They are also encouraging customers to read labels, which help to identify the best options for their children.

To retailers, the proprietor and manager urged them to only offer for sale items, which are of quality to ensure that consumers get value for money. (GNBS’ stakeholder feature)