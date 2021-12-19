RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Christmas Charity Programme 2021

Namilco, Imran Amjad, Ministry of Natural Resources, DeSinco, Ansa Mcal , Fitness Express among donors on board

The plans of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS cricket teams for the hosting of their biggest ever Christmas Charity programme continues to attract support from friends of the club.

The teams under the supervision of the management of the club would be hosting a series of activities during the festive season to make a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate and children from single parent households.

The teams have already hosted a feeding programme where hundreds received a box of food and refreshments, while thousands of toys have also been distributed to groups across the county. The teams also sponsored a two hours Christmas Concert at the St Francis Roman Catholic Church in Port Mourant. The Concert was attended by dozens of church members who were entertained by a wide array of artistes including the Council of Friends of New Amsterdam Musical Band.

Overseas based Guyanese businessman Imran McSood Amjad, founder of Naglico and his wife Rena donated US$3,000 to assist hundreds of students with school bags, exercise books, pens and other educational materials. The educational packages would be distributed via cricket clubs across the county and the New Amsterdam Council Band. Other upcoming activities would include the sharing out of 7000 toys, one thousand food hampers and hundreds of special Christmas Hampers.

The teams would also be handing out hundreds of Christmas Breakfast to senior citizens, while several persons would receive a financial grant to assist them to develop their homes. A fifty five years old resident of Warren, No 19 Village, received a financial grant to assist him to construct a septic tank for his home, while another seventy years old female of Tain received assistance to purchase a bed.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster noted that the club over the last week received donations of toys, food items and finance from a wide array of friends including NAMILCO, DeSinco Trading Ltd, HA Snacks Co Ltd, WR Enterprise, Ansa Mcal {GUY}Ltd, Toucan Industries, Bounty Farm Ltd, Ministry of Natural Resources, Fitness Express, Food for the Poor and Len Craft. Donations were also received from national players Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie and Chris Barnwell who donated boxes of apples for the special packages project.

The seventh edition of the RHTYSC Christmas Village would bowl off on the 22nd of December and would end on the 24th with very strict covid 19 guidelines in place. The cricketers under the supervision of Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu are working around the clock to complete preparation for the village. Naidu also expressed thanks to all the donors for their assistance.

The twelve cricket teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Pharmacy under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell u17 and Second Division, Pepsi U19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Vitality Inc Under 23 Namilco Thunderbolt under 21 and first division.