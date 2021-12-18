Unidentified Venezuelan national found riddled with bullets in Baramita – Police

Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Dec 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – An unidentified man believed to be a Venezuelan National, was on Thursday discovered with his face, chest and back riddled with bullets in Return, Baramita, North West District (NWD).
According to the police, the man who has only been identified as “Dorion” was discovered lying face up, motionless, and with several suspected gunshot wounds to his body, by ranks from the Baramita Police Station. This was moments after a report was made that several suspected gunshots were heard in the area.
Kaieteur News understands that around 19:55 hours on Thursday, residents of Baramita heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots and the sound of someone screaming. This led them to report the matter to the police station and the discovery was then made by ranks.
The man was rushed to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the Medex. His body was then escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
It was reported that no arrest has yet been made in the matter. The investigation into the death of the unidentified man is ongoing.

