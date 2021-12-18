The best part of waking up

Kaieteur News – In 1984, there began a popular television advertisement with the jingle, “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. That ad ran for a long time and became very popular.

We all have our best part of waking up. For some it is scenic – to see the dawn and the music of birds and early morning insects. For others it is their early morning exercise which primes them for the day ahead. For others, it is simply to refreshment which comes with a long night sleep. But for everyone, there should be a best part of waking up.

For me the best part of waking up is about a newspaper in my hand and a cup of coffee. It does not matter whether it is Folgers or Nescafé, the best part of waking up each day is to have a cup of coffee and a hard copy of the Kaieteur News.

It has been a life-long routine of mine to sit at my breakfast table each morning with an open newspaper and a strong brew of coffee. I can think of no better way to start the day.

In the Golden Age of local cinema the late shows began at 8:30 pm and ended old days whenever you exited the late- night cinemas, the newspaper vendors were always there peddling their hot off the press copies.

In those days, the papers used to be off the press early and the late night cinema-goers and imbibers would catch the news before all others by picking up their newspaper copy from the vendors.

But even back then, I merely glanced at the headlines and deferred the heavy reading to the next morning. I did not seek to spoil the best part of waking up.

Times are changing. The newspapers are out later and the newspaper vendors cannot be found on the streets after dark.

Many people also now prefer instantaneous news which they receive efficiently on social media. But much of what passes for social media reporting remains unchecked and hearsay. The usual rigour which goes into verifying details, contacting interested parties, obtaining all sides of the story and giving vital background information is missing from social media platforms. Social media reporting in that respect may be instantaneous but subject to inaccuracies and incompleteness.

Most newspapers today are available online. Some charge a subscription. Kaieteur News took a decision not to charge but to make the news freely available as a public service. And while this may reduce the paper’s hard copy circulation, it has increased the reach of the newspaper.

Reach is important in advertising but it is not the prime consideration in advertising. Social media today is also being used for advertising. Some say it has greater reach but reach does not translate to effect.

A few days ago, I viewed a full-page KFC advertisement in the Kaieteur News. The longer I looked at the image of the succulent chicken, the more I craved for it. By afternoon, I could resist no more. I sent to buy a serving. That is the effect of print media advertising where the reader can look with greater deliberation on an advertisement.

There are a number of features available in the hard copies that are not readily or easily accessible in the newspapers’ social media platforms. One of these is the Classified Ads. It is a cheap and inexpensive way for persons to advertise products and services and many persons buy the newspaper just to see what is available. Persons looking for properties to rent or buy usually pay keen attention, daily, to the Classified Ads.

Then there are the advertisements. You can learn a great deal about what are the trends in society by looking at what is advertised. Over the past few years for example, the electronic stores have not been pushing new gadgets but rather electronic accessories such as headphones and speakers. It is very interesting development which may speak to the slowing down of new products in preference to improving functionality.

Every day, the newspapers provide a number of advertisements about vacancies. Recently, the Ministry of Natural Resources advertised a number of key vacancies. The Bureau of Statistics is seeking a Logistics Officer. Woodlands Hospital had advertised for a number of key medical specialists. Other private sector firms are seeking specified skilled persons.

If you don’t buy the daily newspaper, you are going to miss out on these vacancies, just as the contractors who do not buy the newspapers will miss the Invitation to Tender.

But perhaps the best reason for buying a hard copy of the daily newspaper is because it is simply an integral element of the best part of waking up.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)