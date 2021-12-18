Nurse remanded for allegedly stealing from ex-lover

Kaieteur News – A nurse was on Friday remanded for allegedly stealing multiple items from her ex-lover, Joseph Mitchell.

Mitchell who recently returned from the interior, contacted the phlebotomist, Janila Simona for sex, which she refused and he had remained out of contact ever since. On December 14, after he finished drinking in Rassville with some friends, he returned home and observed his door open, so he entered and went to his room. He then discovered it ransacked. When he asked the other tenant what had transpired, she informed him that the accused was there.

He then proceeded to Simona’s house but she was not there. He subsequently made a report to the Police, and with ranks returned to the nurse’s address to search her home in the presence of her grandmother. During this search most of his missing items, including 3ozs of raw gold valued at $920,000, clothing worth $40,000, one cellphone valued at $35,000, cologne valued at $5,000, one gold scale valued at $2,500. All of the stolen items were recovered, except for the 3ozs of raw gold, the most highly valued item. A bottle, which held the missing gold was found on the fridge.