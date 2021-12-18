Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ministry of Health records two new COVID-19 fatalities

Dec 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday reported that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,028.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 49-year-old woman from Region Seven, who passed away on Wednesday, and a fully vaccinated 82-year-old man from Region Six, who died on Thursday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 23 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,751.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 persons in institutional isolation, 630 in home isolation, and 3 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,036 persons have recovered from the virus.

