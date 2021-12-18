Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Maggie's Catering Inc. continues traditional support of year-end Football GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Maggie’s Catering Inc. of First Street, Alberttown, a household name in the Catering, Bakery and Restaurant business in Guyana has continued its support of year-end football as a means of giving back to the community which has been supportive of the entity over the years.

General Manager of Maggie’s Catering Inc. Pearson Burch-Smith (left) hands over cheque to Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

Yesterday, Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major visited General Manager of Maggie’s Catering Inc. Pearson Burch-Smith to receive the company sponsorship for the competition.
In handing over the cheque, Burch-Smith reminded that he has been associated with the tournament for over two decades dating back to him being associated with Grace Kennedy when it was located in Main Street.
“My relationship with this marquee competition has come a long way and many years, and I’ve seen its progress. Like many others, we are very pleased to see it back on course and we look forward to maintaining and strengthening our partnership.”
Major posited that both the GFF and K&S Organisation are more than pleased with Burch-Smith’s commitment to the sport and its development noting that even after he joined the employ of Maggie’s Catering Inc., he has still maintained the relationship with the tournament.
“In accepting your company’s sponsorship, I would like to express our thanks to you, the management and staff of Maggie’s Catering Inc. and wish you all the best as well as continued success whilst encouraging our players and fans to continue support your business.”

 

