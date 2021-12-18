Lit cigarette butts lead to inferno at furniture workshop

Kaieteur News – A lit cigarette butt led to the inferno at a furniture workshop at Old Road, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) yesterday.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fire occurred at 01:30hrs.The two-storey wooden and concrete building was owned by Navindra Persaud and operated as a furniture workshop. The GFS noted that the blaze was caused by several cigarette butts that were carelessly disposed by workers and which ignited the sawdust.

In addition, the GFS explained that an animal rescue shelter next door was also destroyed. Meanwhile, speaking with an eyewitness, GFS ranks learnt that she was in her kitchen at the time, when she saw the large billowing smoke rising from the workshop. She then quickly alerted nearby neighbours. Fire tenders arrived to contain the blaze, but those efforts were unsuccessful. As the fire spread some more it destroyed the animal shelter next door.

This publication later learnt that the Fire Service responded 35 minutes after the report was made, by which time the fire had already ravaged the building.

Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact Persaud and the owner of the animal shelter. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.