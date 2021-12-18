GT Office Assistants Committee to stage Inter-Government Agencies Tapeball cricket Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee will stage their rescheduled end of year Inter-Ministries and Government Agencies, 8-a-side 6-overs Knockout bat your own ball Tapeball cricket competition on Sunday.

The event is fixed for the National Cultural Centre Tarmac starting from 9:00am and teams have until 8:30am on competition day to register as no late entries will be accepted. Trophies and medals are up for grabs in the James ‘Uprising’ Lewis organised event.

All players are to be fully vaccinated with official proof. Sanitizing stations will be in place at the venue.

Among those lending sponsorship support include: Office of the President, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Minister’s Office, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall and GTT. The organiser is expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Task Force.

Contact can be made with James Lewis on 625-9007 for more information and entry. So far entered are: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Lands and Survey, GEA, Guyoil, Forestry, Maritinal Adm, EPA, Ministry of Home Affairs, MFA and Ministry of Agriculture.

The event was rescheduled from last Sunday due to the persistent rainfall experienced.