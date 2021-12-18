Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ghost-Busters will be on hand at Kangress

Dec 18, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Party Official: I have summoned this Press Conference to assure all of you that all scissors… sorry … systems are in place for a transparent, fair and free Kangress. The elections will be so transparent that you can see straight through it. The elections will be so fair that there will be no questions asked. The elections will be so free that even the losers will celebrate.
Every delegate will have to present one of four forms of identification before being allowed to vote. His or her name must be ticked off of the Official List of Electors. After casting his or her ballot, the delegate must leave the voting room. The ballots will be counted at the place of poll and transmitted to the Chief Elections Officer. Voting will be by secret ballot.
Each contestant will be entitled to have a representative observe the voting and the counting of the ballots.
Reporter: Has the delegates list be subject to house-to house verification?
Party Official: There is no need for house to house verification. The membership of the party groups has been verified.
Reporter: But is the system in place not similar to that used in the General and Regional Elections?
Party Official: You may wish to draw that conclusion.
Reporter: So how do you prevent dead people from voting and migrated people from voting?
Party Official: We have a special ghost-busters team which will be in place to ensure that no dead or migrated persons enter the area. In fact our security system is so fool-proof that no unauthorised person can enter.
Reporter: What is the name of the ghost-buster team?
Party Official: In the interest of protecting the integrity of the ballot we are not permitted to reveal the team’s identity
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Maggie’s Catering Inc. continues traditional support of year-end Football GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Maggie’s Catering Inc. continues traditional support of year-end...

Dec 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Maggie’s Catering Inc. of First Street, Alberttown, a household name in the Catering, Bakery and Restaurant business in Guyana has continued its support of year-end football...
Read More
GT Office Assistants Committee to stage Inter-Government Agencies Tapeball cricket Sunday

GT Office Assistants Committee to stage...

Dec 18, 2021

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Dec 18, 2021

C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics support for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics...

Dec 18, 2021

Anthony returned as EBFA head

Anthony returned as EBFA head

Dec 18, 2021

Albion congratulates Motie

Albion congratulates Motie

Dec 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The best part of waking up

    Kaieteur News – In 1984, there began a popular television advertisement with the jingle, “The best part of waking... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]