Ghost-Busters will be on hand at Kangress

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Party Official: I have summoned this Press Conference to assure all of you that all scissors… sorry … systems are in place for a transparent, fair and free Kangress. The elections will be so transparent that you can see straight through it. The elections will be so fair that there will be no questions asked. The elections will be so free that even the losers will celebrate.

Every delegate will have to present one of four forms of identification before being allowed to vote. His or her name must be ticked off of the Official List of Electors. After casting his or her ballot, the delegate must leave the voting room. The ballots will be counted at the place of poll and transmitted to the Chief Elections Officer. Voting will be by secret ballot.

Each contestant will be entitled to have a representative observe the voting and the counting of the ballots.

Reporter: Has the delegates list be subject to house-to house verification?

Party Official: There is no need for house to house verification. The membership of the party groups has been verified.

Reporter: But is the system in place not similar to that used in the General and Regional Elections?

Party Official: You may wish to draw that conclusion.

Reporter: So how do you prevent dead people from voting and migrated people from voting?

Party Official: We have a special ghost-busters team which will be in place to ensure that no dead or migrated persons enter the area. In fact our security system is so fool-proof that no unauthorised person can enter.

Reporter: What is the name of the ghost-buster team?

Party Official: In the interest of protecting the integrity of the ballot we are not permitted to reveal the team’s identity

Talk half. Leff half.