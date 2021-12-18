GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Four more teams advance on night two

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Although the intensity was not quite as high and crowd appreciable smaller than on the opening night, four more teams advanced to the next round of the first ever Guyana Football Federation and Kashif and Shanghai’s 5-a-side Futsal tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Thursday night.

Foot Steppers demolished Goal Shattas 7-nil in a lopsided opening encounter to shatter the goal of Goal Shattas of staying on course to become the tournament first winner and taking home the $1Million prize money up for grabs for the champion team.

North East beat West Side Ballers 5-2, Leopold Street got the better of Silver Bullets 4-3 as they just ran out of ammunition, while Back Circle stopped the show of Show Stoppers by inflicting a 3-nil defeat on them.

Thursday night’s winners joined Venezuelans Vengy FC, Alexander Village, California Square, Team Cruel and Renegades who were all in winner’s row in the Tuesday night’s action.

Watched by a fair sized gathering of fans in the stands, a ‘header’ crashed in the cross bar in the opening seconds of the contest before Mervin Padmore opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the contest.

Niron Barrow doubled the score in the 13th minute and at half time Foot Steppers enjoyed a 2-0 lead.

The second half saw Foot Steppers beating the Goal Shattas Keeper for five unanswered goals as they controlled most of the possession and dominated the opposition with attacking football.

Barrow netted his second goal of the night to give his team a 3-nil lead before Nathaniel Giddings made it 4-0.

Goal Shattas continued to be outplayed as Foot Steppers’ strikers kept pushing forward and soon it was 5-nil when Domini Garnett scored in the 28th minute.

Tywell Henry added a brace within a minute of each other and at 7-0, Goal Shattas had no answer to the relentless second half raids on their goal.

The second game of the night, between North East and West Side Ballers was arguably the most entertaining.

At the end of a competitive first half the score was 1- all as West Side Ballers’ Dontee McAulay opened the scoring before Prince Nero registered the equalizer as both showed good defence.

The second stanza produced five goals as Troy Miggins scored for West Side Ballers as they took a one goal lead. However, that lead lasted just 2 minutes before Lindy Gardner netted his first of two goals to level score 2-2.

Lennox Cort put North East ahead at 3-2 before Gardner scored in the 29th minute and Cort beat the custodian a minute later at 5-2 which was eventually the end result.

In the penultimate game of the night, Okenny Fraser made it 1-nil for Leopold Street but a well-executed shot from Silver Bullets’ Jermaine Samuels registered the equaliser.

Seon Alfred made it 2-1 for Leopold Street before a minute later Omar Brewley levelled the score and at half time it was 2-all.

Daren Benjamin beat the Keeper at 3-2 before Brewley fired in his second goal to tie the scores 3-3, but Quincy Adams scored the winning Goal.

In the night’s final encounter, a brace from Jamanine Beckles and a goal from Reshawn Ritch ensured Back Circle beat Show Stoppers 3-nil.

The competition continues today.