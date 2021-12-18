Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics support for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The corporate community continues to play it part in ensuring the success of the ongoing GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup powered by KFC-Guyana. Joining the list is C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics formally Cell Phone Shack and located at 176 Middle Street (Plum Building).

CEO of C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics Chris Low Koan (2nd right) hands over the phones to GFF President, Wayne Forde. At right is Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and left, Orande Gittens.

Making the presentation of cell phones to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde in the presence of Co-Director of the Kashif & Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major was CEO of the company, Chris Low Koan, a sportsman and passionate supporter of sports.
Low Koan in handing over the instruments to Forde reminded that they have a long and fruitful partnership with the K&S Organisation and have been supporting the tournament for more than a decade.
“Our support for this year-end spectacle goes back a very long time, 13 years to be exact and we here at C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics will continue to support this tournament. We are extremely happy to see it come back as we know the level of excitement it brings amongst the players and fans.”
Forde in response thanked Low Koan and his company for once again supporting the game through their contribution stating that he recalls the days when Cell Phone Shack lent unflinching support to the tournament.
“On behalf of both the GFF and the K&S Organisation, I would like to commend you for once again being a partner with this tournament. Your contributions over the years have not gone unnoticed. This tournament is special as it is being played at a very challenging time. We are all combining efforts to show that as a collective we can overcome this covid-19 pandemic and we are pleased that you and your company are on board.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Maggie’s Catering Inc. continues traditional support of year-end Football GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Maggie’s Catering Inc. continues traditional support of year-end...

Dec 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Maggie’s Catering Inc. of First Street, Alberttown, a household name in the Catering, Bakery and Restaurant business in Guyana has continued its support of year-end football...
Read More
GT Office Assistants Committee to stage Inter-Government Agencies Tapeball cricket Sunday

GT Office Assistants Committee to stage...

Dec 18, 2021

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Dec 18, 2021

C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics support for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics...

Dec 18, 2021

Anthony returned as EBFA head

Anthony returned as EBFA head

Dec 18, 2021

Albion congratulates Motie

Albion congratulates Motie

Dec 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The best part of waking up

    Kaieteur News – In 1984, there began a popular television advertisement with the jingle, “The best part of waking... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]