C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics support for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Kaieteur News – The corporate community continues to play it part in ensuring the success of the ongoing GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup powered by KFC-Guyana. Joining the list is C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics formally Cell Phone Shack and located at 176 Middle Street (Plum Building).

Making the presentation of cell phones to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde in the presence of Co-Director of the Kashif & Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major was CEO of the company, Chris Low Koan, a sportsman and passionate supporter of sports.

Low Koan in handing over the instruments to Forde reminded that they have a long and fruitful partnership with the K&S Organisation and have been supporting the tournament for more than a decade.

“Our support for this year-end spectacle goes back a very long time, 13 years to be exact and we here at C-Mobile Online Shopping & Electronics will continue to support this tournament. We are extremely happy to see it come back as we know the level of excitement it brings amongst the players and fans.”

Forde in response thanked Low Koan and his company for once again supporting the game through their contribution stating that he recalls the days when Cell Phone Shack lent unflinching support to the tournament.

“On behalf of both the GFF and the K&S Organisation, I would like to commend you for once again being a partner with this tournament. Your contributions over the years have not gone unnoticed. This tournament is special as it is being played at a very challenging time. We are all combining efforts to show that as a collective we can overcome this covid-19 pandemic and we are pleased that you and your company are on board.”