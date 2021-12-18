Latest update December 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Anthony returned as EBFA head

Dec 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) recently held its Annual General Meeting and Election of officer bearers with Kevin Anthony returning for another two-year term as President; also retained was Orien Angoy as First Vice President.

The new EBFA Executive following their AGM and Elections of office bearers, recently.

Former Secretary and long serving executive Wayne Francois who also served as President before was elected Second Vice President with the new Secretary being Clayton Lambert who served as Second VP before.
Another long serving member, Noel Harry was retained as Treasurer while the Committee Members are Amanda Angoy, Troy Jeffers, Kristopher Roberts and Andre Gonsalves. Both Roberts and Gonsalves are first timers at this level.
The Returning Officer was Guyana Football Federation’s Lyndon France.

 

