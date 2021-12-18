Ann’s Grove man sentenced to 30 months for robbing shopkeeper

Kaieteur News – Defendant Fazil Khalil, a 51-year-old unemployed man of Ann’s Grove Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom on Thursday, charged with robbery under arms against Elizabeth Miguel a shopkeeper, of Chiney Road, Moblissa, Linden Highway.

According to police investigators, the defendant was arrested on Tuesday and charged for Robbery Under Arms, committed on Tuesday, of articles to the value of $195.000.00, contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offence Act, Chapter 08:01. He appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate Court via Zoom where the indictable charge was read to him. The Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied, and he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.