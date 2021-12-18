$300,000 bail each for GDF ranks, businessman, in alleged theft of $745M worth of fuel

Kaieteur News – Two members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) along with a businessman were on Thursday released on $300,000 bail each, after they were charged for stealing some $745 million worth of fuel from the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).

The defendants, Delon Wilson, 34, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Terry Milling, 35, of South Cummings Lodge, Georgetown former ranks of the GDF, along with businessman Gangadeo Sridat, 48, of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara made their first court appearance in the Grove/Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Principle Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2020 at the GuyOil Terminal, Providence, East Bank Demerara, they conspired together with persons unknown and stole $745,559,430 worth in fuel, the same being the property of the GDF.

The court heard that between that period Wilson and Milling were tasked with procuring fuel on behalf of the GDF, but it was never delivered. Following an audit, it was discovered that over $745 million worth of fuel were not received.

The GDF reported severe shortcomings with respect to the purchase, reconciliation and storage of fuel, in 2019 but, on the other hand, a report by Auditor General, Deodat Sharma found that 887,800 litres of fuel, valued at $181.5M, were uplifted by an unauthorised vehicle during the said year.

It was reported that the discovery included 26 instances where 2,000 gallons of gasoline were uplifted for the Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt even though the storage capacity at the location was only 1,000 gallons.

In September 2020, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar had mentioned allegations of unusual activity between staff of GuyOil and GDF ranks. Minister Indar had announced that an investigation is being conducted into a $300M fraud that was discovered by the GDF in relation to fuel supply.

The men are expected to reappear in court on January 27, 2022 for the continuation of the matter.