11-storey facility to replace burnt out Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn announced yesterday that the Government will be constructing a modern 11-storey Police Station complex at Brickdam, Georgetown.

This facility will be replacing the Brickdam Police Station, which was completely destroyed by fire on October 2, last.

The Minister made this revelation during his feature address at the Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony for Regional Police Division ‘4’ A.

The Minister said that following the fire, he and stakeholders, along with engineers, had discussed rebuilding the Brickdam Police Station.

“Our discussions suggested, and with the layout that we have available here, we should be able to build a new 7-storey facility…but I have to speak about the position of a younger and perhaps more vigorous man than myself, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who in a discussion with me said, ‘Of course, we will build bigger and better’ and so the task we have, is to build an 11-storey building on this footprint for the new Brickdam Police Station,” he related yesterday.

As should be recalled, on October 2, a devastating fire flattened the Police Station, along with two vehicles and a business place close by. According to reports, the fire reportedly began around 11:06hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound.

Immediate investigations led to the root of the fire, which was found to be caused by arson. A prisoner, who was arrested earlier in the day in relation to a robbery under arms matter, confessed to investigators that he had started the fire.

Clarence Greene, 24, the prisoner who confessed to setting the fire, was later remanded for the crime, as well as the alleged robbery under arms offence.

“I want to thank Commander Simeon McBean, his officers and all those who ensured that after the conflagration on October 2, which resulted in the loss of probably the oldest police installation in this country….that even though there was a lot of stress and anxiety following the conflagration, the Commander and his team maintained a positive policing posture in the largest and perhaps most difficult policing division in the country,” the Minister told the gathering.

During the announcement of the new building no price of what it would cost was revealed.