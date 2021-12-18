$1.2 Million compensation extended to Fiedtkou family following parlour mix-up.

Kaieteur News – The Fiedtkou family was recently granted $1.2 Million in compensation, after the body of their loved one, was cremated by another family earlier this month. This is according to the Chairman of the Suddie Parlour Committee, Charran Sarabjeet.

Based on reports reaching this publication, when the family showed up at the Suddie Parlour last week to bury their dead, they learnt that the deceased man was already cremated by another family. Distraught family members were left no choice, but to prepare an empty casket for burial.

When asked how the mix-up occurred, the Parlour Chairman said, “The supervisor is responsible for the operations of the parlour, and based on what he relayed to me, it was a mix-up with a COVID case and another case. I’m still investigating, because I’m not clear yet, we will be meeting Saturday morning to go in there and do a proper investigation.”

Kaieteur News understands that family members aren’t permitted to have any contact with dead COVID-19 patients, neither before nor during funeral arrangements. This will explain why the family was unaware that they cremated the wrong body. A similar case occurred in the same Region earlier this year, when the body of a thirty-one-year-old man, was mixed up with that of an elderly woman.

At that time, the Regional Health Officer had revealed that the bodies were not tagged, and that in future, bodies will be tagged. When asked yesterday if the bodies were tagged in the recent mix-up, the parlour chairman responded in the affirmative. He went on to say, “We are putting systems in place to keep COVID bodies in a separate place. The parlour committee is very sorry over the situation, and we are doing our utmost to prevent them in the future.”

As for the family who cremated the wrong body, this publication understands that they were in no position to bury ‘the right body.’ As such, the parlour to buried the body, as they had requested.