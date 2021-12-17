Vincent, Benjamin leads GT Panthers to comprehensive 13-0 swamping over Mahdia

GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Annalisa Vincent and Feona Benjamin produced sterling performances to lead GT Panthers to a comprehensive 13-0 victory over Mahdia when the Guyana Football Federation-

GNWFA Women’s Super 16 festival continued yesterday afternoon at the National Training Centre, Providence.Vincent and Benjamin, both of Region One, were impressive in front of goal with the former scoring six goals and Banjamin a helmet-trick as GT Panthers proved merciless. Vincent put her team ahead in the 7th minute when she found the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Benjamin was denied twice shortly after while Mahdia hardly had any opportunity to score, compliments of some stern defending from GT Panthers.

Vincent stretched her team’s lead, finding the back of the net from a corner in the 27th minute while Benjamin scored her first, two minutes later when she headed home a corner. Shavey Reuben had a fair chance to extend the team’s lead, but her shot from within the box hit the upright and rebounded into play and Vanellie Benjamin failed to capitlaise, her shot hitting the upright even as GT Panthers continued to dominate.

Benjamin further stretched her team’s advantage when she collected a pass from midfield and worked her way into the box before firing home in the 35th minute. Vincent achieved a hat-trick two minutes later when she collected the ball following a corner and beat goalkeeper Vanessa Domingo from the edge of the area in fine fashion.Benjamin followed suit with her hat-trick in the 38th from inside the area before Shavey Reuben added another in the 42nd. Vincent slotted home in the 44th to hand her team a 8-0 lead at the break.

Mahdia struggled to match their opponents expertise and Bethsaida Williams made it 9-0 in the 52nd while Faye Williams slotted home in the 54th minute. Benjamin found the back of the net from inside the box in the 62nd after which Vincent netted in the 74th and 75th minute to crown off a fine performance for her team.