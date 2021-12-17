Latest update December 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall Badminton Christmas Tournament set to end this evening at CASH

Dec 17, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The 2021 edition of the Trophy Stall sponsored Guyana Badminton Association Christmas Tournament is set to come to an end this evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with a number of finals.
The best players in the land are competing and the crème de la crème including eth Ramdhani siblings have come to the fore and will contest the championship matches in the various categories from this afternoon at 17:00hrs.
Second day action took place on Wednesday afternoon last when a number of quarter and semi final matches were contested. Following are the respective results:
Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals – Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated Easa Sanichara & Matthew Beharry 21-15, 21-7. Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Marlon Chung & Priyanna Ramdhani 21-14, 21-14.
Men’s Doubles Third Place – Marlon Chung &Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Easa Sanichara& Matthew Beharry 21-16, 21-12.
Women Doubles Semi-Finals – Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persaud defeated Priyanka Shivnauth & Mishka Beharry 21-6, 21-14. Christina Kumar & Anna Perreira defeated Ayanna Watson & Emily Ramdhani 21-12, 21-18.
Women’s Doubles Third Place – Ayanna Watson & Emily Ramdhani defeated Priyanka Shivnauth & Mishka Beharry 17-21, 22-20, 21-18.
Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals – Akili Haynes & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Easa Sanichara & Priyanka Shivnauth 21-13, 21-9.
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals – Akili Haynes & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Jonathan Mangra & Shivannie Persaud 21-12, 21-5. Narayan Ramdhani & Mishka Beharry defeated Marlon Chung & Ambika Ramraj 21-10, 21-15.
Mixed Doubles Third Place – Jonathan Mangra & Shivannie Persaud defeated Marlon Chung &Ambika Ramraj 16-21, 21-16, 21-11.
Mixed Doubles Consolation Quarter Finals – Easa Sanichara & Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Zachary Persaud &Elesa Sangster 21-9, 21-9.
Mixed Doubles Consolation Semi-Finals – Easa Sanichara & Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Ayanna Watson & Matthew Beharry 22-20, 19-21, 21-14.

 

