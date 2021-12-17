TIGI and transfers

Kaieteur News – The local Transparency Institute (TIGI) took the time to explain its position on oil, in that ‘the theft of resources of astronomical value can occur in as simple a way as the deliberate failure to enforce a law where such a law exists, or where it is deliberately misinterpreted in favour of private financial interests.’ We are gratified that others are joining in the fight for openness, adding their voices pressing for cleanness, and making clear their position(s) about avenues for corruption where our oil wealth is concerned.

TIGI’s specific words recognise the sinister at work, and places matters before Guyanese in a way that they can appreciate: “Since the benefit of such an action is conferred upon the private interests as a benefit in kind, it is easy in its conceptualisation, as it is difficult to trace.” Those words are loaded with meaning, of “benefits…conferred” and “benefits in kind” in one circular arrangement after another that extravagantly reward a small handful of people in the political and private sector realms.

Guyanese have seen and are left openmouthed at what can only be concluded to be the deliberate misinterpretations and misplaced positions of a pivotal State agency, which favour private interests. There have been assessments not done, with the position that they are not needed. We have reported slothfulness in enforcement, in readiness to do follow-up implementation of laws, and compliance with laws falling in other natural resources sectors.

Those who gave huge sums of money as political gifts get huge awards in political favours that complete the circle of giving and taking, involving a lucky few, who get many a free pass. Except that luck has little to do with what is going on in quiet, determined fashions. What is within the hands of powerful political State actors to give or to withhold is part of the game played with this oil that belongs to all Guyanese. When the playing is not level, when most things of value (extremely high value) are given up and gobbled up by the well-positioned biggest dogs in the local arena, then this is what local content boils down to, at the extremes, which are too often the norm in Guyana nowadays.

Any honest and deeply probing examination of what has taken place with business related to our oil discoveries and prospects confirm that the game is fixed in favour of those favoured by political leaders in this government, for the simple reason that those favoured were there for them with support in many ways. This by no means exempts the previous Coalition Government from any similarly skewed involvements in the unfair and corrupt oil game.

It is why there are so many secrets with how the oil benefits are parceled and doled out, and to the point where secrecy is the standing culture. We have a Head-of-State who somehow finds the face to boast that he and his government’s dealings with this oil have been a sterling example of what and how transparency is supposed to be. The highest officeholder in Guyana is so shameless that it doesn’t matter to him that he is the only person anywhere in the region, who believes that hogwash, and so reckless as to mouth such horse droppings.

As TIGI insisted, citizens must stop the silence; government must be about disclosure. Further, secrecy should only prevail, when it could be justified by government claims that it must be so. In other words, citizens must not accept without the most strenuous objections whatever the government of the day keeps secret.

Interestingly, TIGI noted that giving charity is not an end, but a beginning. There is an obligation to speak out against the few skimming off the cream. Oftentimes, minute fractions of that cream are recycled as charity, and Guyanese feel good about themselves, even find occasion to celebrate the giving when, in fact, those small fractions are part of the massive corruptions prevalent in Guyana. The people’s booty being given back to them.

Guyanese need to be aware of something: corruption intensifies poverty, and given its extreme state here, extreme poverty is promised for the greatest majority. Pay attention, take heed, or pay bitter prices.