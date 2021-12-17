Tickets on Sale for GBBFF Senior Nationals; Bess promises exciting night

Kaieteur News – All systems are in place for the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) National Senior Championships scheduled to be held on Sunday at the National Cultural Center (NCC), Mandela and Homestretch Avenue.

According to head of the sports body, Keavon Bess, tickets are quickly being sold in anticipation of what is expected to be a fantastic show. Bess confirmed that approval from the relevant authorities to ensure that there is a live audience have been received; he also indicated that those that may not have the opportunity to be present, will be able to view the championships live via the GBBFF social media page.

“The work that the athletes would’ve been putting in thus far is unbelievable to say the least. Despite the challenges, our athletes have stuck with the punches, and I’m confident that come Sunday night, most our athletes may be in the best shape of their lives”, Bess highlight.

He continued that, “Our athletes have remained very motivated and have been able to take their bodies to another level and I am certain that all of the bodybuilding fans in Guyana will be pleasantly pleased with the work the athletes have been able to put in.”

Bess conveyed his heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors that made the event possible inclusive of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports, Fitness Express and TSD Shipping & Trading Inc.