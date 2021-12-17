Sase Singh has single-handedly ended more than two decades of corrupt practices at GuySuCo

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – As children, we were taught at home and at school that honesty is the best policy, but it seems as though this has not been the case with this writer whose sole goal is to see the destruction and total collapse of GuySuCo. He is indecent and dishonest in his propaganda and criticism against the CEO. Interestingly, most of the names he mentioned were the same people, including himself, who bankrupted GuySuCo because they were highly corrupt. And for him to say that these people cannot be wrong also proved that that he is incredibly deceitful. As we said in our previous letter, he is angry and bitter because the CEO has ended their “gravy train” that benefitted him and his chums.

And for him to say that, there were frequent audits at GuySuCo is blatantly false. If this writer thinks that by mentioning the names of people like himself would impress anyone, them he better think again. Most of the names he mentioned are what we call “have been” like himself who reaped the bonanza from GuySuCo, and then watched as it became bankrupt. And even though GuySuCo went under, they continued their nefarious practices that have plunged the corporation into deeper debt. They were not concerned about the survival of the corporation as long as their pockets were filled. Not only did they suck the blood out of the corporation, but they also did the same with the government subsidies.

We would like to ask this writer why he is against the CEO for having control of GuySuCo. After all, Mr. Sasenarine Singh is the CEO whose job is to have control and steer the corporation to success. Does the writer want him and his aficionados to have control so that they can continue to ruin the corporation and drive it further into the ground? He is fuming and is choleric because he and his cronies can no longer suck GuySuCo dry as they did over the years. The question we would like to ask him is, “Why is he writing under a fake name?” We are certain that he is an employee of GuySuCo who is infuriated, incensed and envious. He resented the CEO because apparently, he wanted to be the CEO but he was rejected because he did not possess the talent and requisite skills. We repeat, his statement against the CEO is reckless, fraudulent, insipid, wishy-washy, bogus and without merit.

The writer made the bold statement that the CEO utilised the manpower and financial resources of GuySuCo for his birthday celebrations, but in the end, he stated that if these allegations are accurate, then why should the Corporation bear the personal costs? We therefore ask him to please tell the public which is it. Did the CEO do what he claims he did or is he guessing or is it his intent to make false and phony claims against the CEO who ended his corrupt practices? No more gravy train. We are asking him to stop and please identify himself to the public. For the writer to tell us that GuySuCo Board has the names of the persons who were intimidated and forced to resign by the CEO, and then ask us to make a formal request for the submission of these names is silly, foolish and asinine, to say the least. We would like to caution the writer not to tell us what to do.

For one reason, we do not work at GuySuCo; therefore, we have no clue what he is talking about. For another, we strongly believe that he is untrustworthy and cannot be believed because he continues to make fictitious and devious statements as a depraved or delusional person would. For us, he is a disgraceful, dishonest, and unrighteous person with a childlike mentality. Our advice to him is to stop deluding himself and seek professional help because based on our observation, he did not write the letter. It was written by someone else and handed to him.

And finally, his malicious assertion that the CEO has hijacked the corporation is downright evil and nasty. We believe that the CEO is doing a great job, based on the progress and the transformation that is currently taking place at GuySuCo. He has single-handedly ended more than two decades of corrupt practices and has prevented the writer and his associates from mugging GuySuCo. In layman terms, the CEO has ended the lawlessness that has crumbled and made the corporation insolvent and dependent on government subsidies to survive.

Dr. Asquith Rose,

Dr. Vicki Rajkumar