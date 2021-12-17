PPP/C is nat de scapegoat fuh de Kangress

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man claiming how de PPP/C imploding. It mek dem boy remember de part of de Holy Book wah seh yuh must cast de beam out ah yuh own eye before yuh can see more clearly to cast out de mote out ah yuh brother’s eye.

De only party wah imploding is de party wah holding it Kangress dis weekend. Dem had rebellion inside de party after dem lose power. And de rebellion tun into mutiny because dem vex with de ole leader.

De rebels vex because dem lose de election. Dem vex because he accept de GEGONE declaration. Dem did prefer he accept de Lolo numbers. Some ah dem also vex dem nah get pick in de squad.

But dem fuhget was de same man wah did bring dem out ah de political wilderness and mek nuff ah dem able fuh get guvament wuk. De man get mo votes in de elections dan ever before. Yet dem turn against de man.

Now some ah dem need de gallery fuh get attention and fuh get support fuh de party elections. Suh some ah dem engaging in theatrics and drama show.

But in de end, cussing de PPP/C is not the passport to victory. Yuh gat to convince dem delegates dat de party wah return to de past, is suitable fuh de future.

In de end, as dem boys seh, who win or who lose nah matter. De party gan get de leaders it deserve.

Talk half. Leff half.