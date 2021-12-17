New PNCR leader to be announced by Sunday

—3000 delegates to vote for over 100 posts

Kaieteur News – With the election process slated to take place on Saturday, a new leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is likely to be announced by Sunday, according to Vincent Alexander, who will be presiding over the process as the Chief Elections Officer (CEO).

Alexander, who also represents the Opposition at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), as a Commissioner, yesterday held a news conference where it was announced that the stage has been set for the election to take place on Saturday.

The Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress should have been convened in April of this year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic had posed challenges. Now that the event is finally ready to take place, the three nominees vying for the post of ‘Leadership’, Joseph Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Van West Charles said they are all confident that the process will be free and fair, with the guidance of Mr. Alexander.

There are some 13 polling stations across Guyana that have been set up, in addition to the virtual station in North America. Over 100 officials will be manning those stations, including agents of the contestants. Five persons will be vying for the post of the Party Chair and 12 for Vice Chair. Another five contestants have been nominated to serve as treasurer, while 123 candidates seeking to be Central Executive Members.

According to Alexander, the Congress will be held in two parts; the business session from 09:00 hours, which will allow for addressing reports and discussions, followed by the elections process at 11:00 hours. Polls will be closed at 19:00 hours (7pm) on Saturday. He assured that normal elections best practices, such as a verified voters list have been prepared. This will allow the approximate voting population of about 3000 to present themselves with a form of identification, as they exercise their franchise.

When asked about the transparency of the process, Harmon who is seeking leadership said he is confident that the process will be free and fair, with the guidance of Mr. Alexander. He added that whoever comes out as leader, he would be prepared to work with them, to ensure the strength of the party.

Norton also said he is confident in the elections process and does not think there will be problems to affect the integrity. Dr. Van West Charles also said he is confident that with the oversight from Alexander will contribute to transparency and accountability. The Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress was set for 11th of December but was postponed to December 18, 2021. Alexander said it was administrative issues, which caused the delay and preparedness of documents and venues among others.