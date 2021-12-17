Latest update December 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

GFA All Stars aims to arrest Police; Buxton United seeks to halt Ann’s Grove @ NTC Leonora today

Dec 17, 2021 Sports

GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup – Powered by KFC-Guyan
Kaieteur News – Quarter-final slots will be on the line this evening when action in the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup – Powered by KFC-Guyana continues at Leonora Track and Field Facility with another double header.

GFA Captain, Mark Jhalu (on ball) will harbor ambitions of leading his side to another win today. Franklin Wilson photo

The Georgetown Football Association All Stars will be throwing down the gauntlet to the Guyana Police Force FC in today’s opening clash at 16:00hrs. This would be the GFA’s third match while it would be the first for the lawmen.
Very familiar now with the surface at Leonora, the GFA side will hope to notch their third win which will see them booking a place in the quarter finals; however, the Police team will be going all out to halt the City side’s charge by sending them packing.
The main attraction will be an all East Coast affair with Buxton United taking on Ann’s Grove United from 20:30hrs. Two potentially exciting matches is anticipated as the race for the top prize of Two Million Dollars heats up further.

 

