Election of PNC/R Leader

Latest update December 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Many members and supporters of the PNC/R have engaged me in recent times for my opinion as to how I think the upcoming party election is likely to unfold. I have no vote in these elections, but as an observer, I had looked at the candidates and expressed the view that Dr. Richard Van West-Charles has manifested the superior qualifications, accomplishments and unconditional dedication and loyalty to party leaders, recent and long past.
My opinion has not changed, but my post-elections expectations are cautionary. The elections petition has not been settled and David Granger remains the APNU+AFC’s Presidential Candidate and Leader of its List even if he is not Party Leader. Joseph Harmon is the Leader of the Opposition and General Secretary of APNU. I do not believe that the election of a new Leader of the PNC/R, by itself, can change any of that at this time. In order for the PNC/R to remain strong and relevant, the Leader it selects now must demonstrate his unwavering commitment and support for the APNU+AFC Presidential Candidate and to strengthening the Partnership and Alliance.
I continue to be convinced that the candidate best suited, most qualified and trusted to accomplish this is Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.
Sincerely,
Oscar Dolphin
Dec 17, 2021GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Annalisa Vincent and Feona Benjamin produced sterling performances to lead GT Panthers to a comprehensive 13-0 victory...
Dec 17, 2021
Dec 17, 2021
Dec 17, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Of all the irrational things Khemraj Ramjattan has uttered, the one that I think that has generated... more
Kaieteur News – My grandson lives in Canada and lives what he calls a “Bohemian life”. You or I might charitably... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]