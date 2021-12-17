Election of PNC/R Leader

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Many members and supporters of the PNC/R have engaged me in recent times for my opinion as to how I think the upcoming party election is likely to unfold. I have no vote in these elections, but as an observer, I had looked at the candidates and expressed the view that Dr. Richard Van West-Charles has manifested the superior qualifications, accomplishments and unconditional dedication and loyalty to party leaders, recent and long past.

My opinion has not changed, but my post-elections expectations are cautionary. The elections petition has not been settled and David Granger remains the APNU+AFC’s Presidential Candidate and Leader of its List even if he is not Party Leader. Joseph Harmon is the Leader of the Opposition and General Secretary of APNU. I do not believe that the election of a new Leader of the PNC/R, by itself, can change any of that at this time. In order for the PNC/R to remain strong and relevant, the Leader it selects now must demonstrate his unwavering commitment and support for the APNU+AFC Presidential Candidate and to strengthening the Partnership and Alliance.

I continue to be convinced that the candidate best suited, most qualified and trusted to accomplish this is Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

Sincerely,

Oscar Dolphin