Bids in for $75M Blairmont dumpsite

Kaieteur News – During the opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) on Thursday, three companies have submitted tenders to take up the job of preparing a temporary dumpsite at Blairmont, West Bank Berbice.

This project which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is estimated to cost some $75,560,870. Just last week, a project similar to this under the same ministry was opened, for a dumpsite at Enterprise, in Region Six. For that project the ministry’s engineer estimated that it would cost some $47 million to prepare the site.

While the Government is looking to establish more dumpsite in the country, City Mayor Ubraj Narine previously made a call for the administration to engage with stakeholders to implement a National Solid Waste Plan and to move away from the landfill culture.

According to the Mayor, such a plan will guide municipalities, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and Village Council on disposal practices to ensure safe and proper discarding of waste. “An updated National Solid Waste Management Plan is necessary to guide institutions on proper disposal strategies and provide a platform for engagement to inform Government policies on the construction and maintenance of these facilities to limit the negative environmental and human impact of waste disposal,” the City Mayor said in a press release.

The Mayor’s request comes after he had expressed concerns about the rate at which the Haags Bosch landfill site is filling up.

Also opened at the NPTAB, was the contract to supply and delivery one cold storage truck, for the Ministry of Health. This project forms part of the US$7.5 million Guyana received from the World Bank in November 2020. This amount was intended to go towards the cost of the Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project for the payments of goods, works, non-consulting services and consulting services to be procured under this project.

