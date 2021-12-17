Applications open for US 2022 Youth Ambassadors Programme with Caribbean

Kaieteur News – The U.S. Embassy has announced the opening of applications for its 2022 Youth Ambassadors Programme (YAP) with the Caribbean.

Through the exchange, participants will develop their leadership skills, strengthen their ability to serve their communities; and foster relationships and mutual understanding among youth from different ethnic, religious, and national groups and create networks of youth leaders in the Western Hemisphere.

In a press release, the US Embassy said, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the YAP exchange programme is part of the U.S. continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. During their exchange, high school students and adult educators from the Caribbean region and the United States will explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, and community service. After the programme, students will develop and implement projects that serve the needs of their communities in the months that follow. The programme will be held in August 2022. If safe travel is not possible at the time of the YAP exchange, this programme will be conducted virtually.

This programme is open to public high school students 15-18 years of age, with at least one semester of high school remaining after August 2022 and who are current residents and citizens of Guyana. We encourage all interested students and mentors to visit the U.S. Embassy website at https://gy.usembassy.gov/education-culture/youth-ambassador-program/ for more information and applications. The applications deadline is January 23, 2022. To date, sixty-five students and ten adult mentors have participated in Youth Ambassadors Programme for Guyana since September 2012.