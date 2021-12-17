84-year-old Region One resident is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update December 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An 84-year-old man from Region One who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the man was an unvaccinated patient who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,026.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 44 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,728. Out of this number, 20,463 persons are women while 18,265 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Six leads with 24 new cases, Region Four with 10, Regions One and Five with three each, Regions, Three, Seven, Nine and 10 with one each. The dashboard statistics also indicates that 11 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 persons in institutional isolation, 685 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,962 persons have recovered from the virus.
