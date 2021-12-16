Unvaccinated woman succumbs to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that a 68-year-old woman from Region 10, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.

According to the ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of her demise, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,025.Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 66 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,684. The dashboard also shows that nine patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48 persons in institutional isolation, 735 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,867 persons have recovered.