Toddlers, among four injured after bike slams into tractor

Kaieteur News – Two toddlers were among four persons who have been injured after a motorcycle on which they were travelling slammed into a tractor along the Barrack Retreat Public Road in Region Nine on Monday.

The two adults injured are: 22-year-old Orville Jonas and Shundell Simon, while the injured children are: Josiah Jonas and Cataleya Simon. They all live in Moco-Moco Village.

According to police investigators, a tractor, TVV 5566, with trailer # 28541, owned by the Mayor and Town Council of Lethem, was at the time being driven by 64-year-old Ivor Antone of St. Ignatius Village. Police investigators stated that the tractor and trailer were carrying a metal stage along the public road when the driver attempted to make a turn.

As the tractor was turning, the driver of motorcycle #CK6518, who reportedly was driving at a fast rate of speed, collided with the right front wheel of the tractor, resulting in the driver and the three pillion riders of the motorcycle falling on the roadway and sustaining injuries to their bodies. They were picked up and rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where they were admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward.

Shundell Simon suffered an open fracture to the right arm and right ankle, while Orville is suffering from a fractured left arm. Meanwhile, Josiah sustained bruises to the head, while the other child, Cataleya, suffered lacerations to the head. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the tractor/trailer driver, but no sign of alcohol was detected in his system. He has been since arrested.