Security guard held after running off with DSL, Massy money

December 16th, 2021
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A security guard attached to the Amalgamated Security Services has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $1M from Distribution Services Limited (DSL), and Massy Distribution both located in New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The theft occurred between December 2-3, 2021, police said in a press release. According to the police information disclosed by the manager of Demerara Distillers Limited (N/A) is that on 2021-12-02, the female cashier for Distribution Services Limited handed over two deposit bags with marked serial numbers to the department while he handed over three bags with marked serial numbers to a male security of Amalgamated Security Services.
On 2021-12-10 the manager received information that one of the bags containing $200,000 dollars cash was missing. Further enquiries disclosed that a female cashier for Massy Distribution (also on 2021-12-02) handed over nine bags containing cash to the said security. On 2021-12-13 she received information from the bank that a bag containing $1,000,000 dollars cash was missing. The police were informed and the suspect was later arrested, told of the allegation, cautioned and placed into custody. A search was conducted on the suspect’s home by a party of policemen and $485,000 dollars cash was found. Same was taken to Central Police Station and lodged. The suspect remains in custody as further investigations are underway.
