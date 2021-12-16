Ruthless Fruta Conquerors demolish Moruca at NTC

GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Fruta Conquerors proved ruthless in front of goal as they demolished Moruca of Region One 8-0 when the Guyana Football Federation- GNWFA Super 16 tournament continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Shamya Daniels netted a hat-trick to lead her side to a comprehensive win as they announced themselves as tournament favourites.

Fruta Conquerors dominance was underlined by their ability to capitalise on their chances and it will take an exceptional performance to overcome them.

Fruta Conquerors went ahead as early as in the 6th minute when Sandra Johnson netted her first before Amanda McKenzie slotted home two minutes later. Daniels stretched her team’s lead as she found the back of the net in 36th minute before Johnson scored her second in the 40th. McKenzie slotted home her second goal in the 45th minute to hand her team a 5-0 lead at the break.

Fruta Conquerors continued to dominate as their opponents found it difficult to match their pace and Jalade Trim extended their lead when she netted in the 58th minute. Trim collected a pass from the right side of the area and calmly beat goal-keeper Deena Fredericks to her left, while

Daniels completed her hat-trick when she slotted home from inside the area in the 61st minute.

Moruca had few chances to score, but sent their shots straight into the lap of goal-keeper Odelli Straughn while a few shots went wide.

Johnson was denied a hat-trick after her attempted bicycle kick from a corner kick was kept out by Fredericks.

Trim scored her team’s eight goal in fine fashion in the 87th minute. She capitalised nicely on a pass from the right side of the area after Angeline Pierre started a move from the right side of center field and worked her way upfront before Trim fired home.