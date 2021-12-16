PS caught collecting bribe will finally be charged

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks, who was reportedly caught red-handed collecting bribe more than two months ago will finally be charged.
Updating Kaieteur News on this development was the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum. He said that the case file returned from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers on Wednesday with advice that Hicks be charged with corrupt transaction with an agent. Blanhum added that Hicks will appear in court to face the charge at the earliest opportunity.
Hicks was caught on October 7, during a police sting operation collecting $200,000 as a kick back from a security services contractor. Investigators had learnt the PS had a deal with the previous owner of the company. The deal was that in order to receive contracts he must pay her $200,000 every month.
Unfortunately, that contractor recently died and his son took over the business operations. The new owner was reportedly unaware of the deal with the PS and became fed up after she began demanding money from him just to sign off some invoices. As a result, he notified police and a sting operation was set up. The man agreed to pay her the money on October 7 and she was caught red-handed by ranks collecting the cash. Hicks was sent on administrative leave immediately to facilitate an investigation however, it took more than two months before DPP could advise for her to be charged for the unlawful act. The file had been back and forth between the DPP and investigators. Police had to correct errors and return the file on three occasions.
Dec 16, 2021By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – There can be no deeper pathetic offering in any discussion of Guyanese politics than the application... more
Kaieteur News – I did promise you that from time to time I will be dedicating this space to aspects of science which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]