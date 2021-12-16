PS caught collecting bribe will finally be charged

Kaieteur News – Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks, who was reportedly caught red-handed collecting bribe more than two months ago will finally be charged.

Updating Kaieteur News on this development was the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum. He said that the case file returned from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers on Wednesday with advice that Hicks be charged with corrupt transaction with an agent. Blanhum added that Hicks will appear in court to face the charge at the earliest opportunity.

Hicks was caught on October 7, during a police sting operation collecting $200,000 as a kick back from a security services contractor. Investigators had learnt the PS had a deal with the previous owner of the company. The deal was that in order to receive contracts he must pay her $200,000 every month.

Unfortunately, that contractor recently died and his son took over the business operations. The new owner was reportedly unaware of the deal with the PS and became fed up after she began demanding money from him just to sign off some invoices. As a result, he notified police and a sting operation was set up. The man agreed to pay her the money on October 7 and she was caught red-handed by ranks collecting the cash. Hicks was sent on administrative leave immediately to facilitate an investigation however, it took more than two months before DPP could advise for her to be charged for the unlawful act. The file had been back and forth between the DPP and investigators. Police had to correct errors and return the file on three occasions.