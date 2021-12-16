Over 7,000 booster doses administered so far

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, said that the administration of booster doses has increased incrementally across Guyana.
To date, the Ministry of Health has administered 7,270 booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Public Information reported.
The programme was rolled out in November and was initially targeting persons 50 years and older, persons with comorbidities and frontline workers. It has since been extended with booster shots being available for persons 18 years and older, who received the second dose of their vaccine six months ago.
Since the roll out of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign earlier this year, the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been used. For persons who took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a booster shot of the Sinopharm vaccine is recommended 52 days after the dose. Those who took the Sinopharm vaccine, can take the same vaccine as their booster shot three to six months after the second jab. It is advised that persons who have been immunised using the AstraZeneca vaccine, can receive an MRNA vaccine, which should be taken six months after the second dose. A shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be used as a booster shot for the Sputnik V vaccine.
Additionally, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been positively progressing with nearly 80 per cent of its adult population receiving the first dose of a vaccine. To date, 407,341 adults or 79.4 per cent of this age group have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 288,315 or 56.2 per cent are fully inoculated. In terms of adolescents, 29,865 teens or 40.9 per cent have received their first dose while 21,107 or 28.9% are fully immunised. Persons are still being encouraged to visit any one of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their jabs.
Dec 16, 2021By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – There can be no deeper pathetic offering in any discussion of Guyanese politics than the application... more
Kaieteur News – I did promise you that from time to time I will be dedicating this space to aspects of science which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]