Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dem gat some men who before dis pandemic cud not stay home. Dem gat to go out. Things change now. Some ah dem you believe had red ants in dem house don’t wan lef it now fuh nuthin.
Dem boys know one man who like duh. He so happy staying home dat he seh de Coronavirus is de best thing happen.
He seh how he wife nah wan travel anymore; she no longer shopping because she seh everything mek in China. She nat going to de Mall…to avoid crowds.
In fact, she spending all she time at home with a mask over she closed mouth.
According to de husband, dat is not a virus; it is a blessing in disguise.
But one man’s food is another man’s poison.
Dem boys know another man who instead of going to de bar, drinkin’ from home, he eye get black and blue. He fuhget weh he deh and ask he wife fuh she phone number.
Dem boys thinking bout Osama Bin Laden. He been lockdown in de house fuh five years. Dem boys wonderin’ whether he was de one who call in those Navy Seals heself.
De Coronavirus change a lot ah things. Lang time, if you walk in bank with mask dem woulda call de police. Now, if you walk in de bank with a mask you are wan valued customer.
Dem boys seh some bank tellers think dem smart. A bank teller get lack up by de police fuh tekkin de bank money home. He claim dat he was going to wuk from home.
Talk half and stay safe!
Dec 16, 2021By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – There can be no deeper pathetic offering in any discussion of Guyanese politics than the application... more
Kaieteur News – I did promise you that from time to time I will be dedicating this space to aspects of science which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]