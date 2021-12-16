One man’s food is another man’s poison

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dem gat some men who before dis pandemic cud not stay home. Dem gat to go out. Things change now. Some ah dem you believe had red ants in dem house don’t wan lef it now fuh nuthin.

Dem boys know one man who like duh. He so happy staying home dat he seh de Coronavirus is de best thing happen.

He seh how he wife nah wan travel anymore; she no longer shopping because she seh everything mek in China. She nat going to de Mall…to avoid crowds.

In fact, she spending all she time at home with a mask over she closed mouth.

According to de husband, dat is not a virus; it is a blessing in disguise.

But one man’s food is another man’s poison.

Dem boys know another man who instead of going to de bar, drinkin’ from home, he eye get black and blue. He fuhget weh he deh and ask he wife fuh she phone number.

Dem boys thinking bout Osama Bin Laden. He been lockdown in de house fuh five years. Dem boys wonderin’ whether he was de one who call in those Navy Seals heself.

De Coronavirus change a lot ah things. Lang time, if you walk in bank with mask dem woulda call de police. Now, if you walk in de bank with a mask you are wan valued customer.

Dem boys seh some bank tellers think dem smart. A bank teller get lack up by de police fuh tekkin de bank money home. He claim dat he was going to wuk from home.

Talk half and stay safe!