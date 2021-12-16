Minibus tout murdered during row at ECD Bus Park

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
– suspect surrenders to police
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight with another man at the East Coast Demerara minibus park Wednesday morning.
Dead is Morven Nurse, a minibus conductor of Haslington Village, ECD. The suspect Paul Junior Lynch who initially escaped and for whom a wanted bulletin was issued later surrendered to police in the company of his lawyer.
Police said that investigations revealed that Nurse and the 27-year-old suspect, Paul Junior Lynch were at the #44 Bus Park, Commerce Stree, Georgetown, when they got into an argument. The suspect was armed with a knife. Police said they then began to pelt each other with empty beer bottles and bricks before the suspect allegedly stabbed Nurse with the knife to his left side chest. Nurse ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus. Nurse was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.
Pic save as nurse1
Minibus conductor, Morven Nurse
Pic save as nurse
