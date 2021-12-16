Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minibus tout murdered during row at ECD Bus Park

Dec 16, 2021 News

 – suspect surrenders to police

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight with another man at the East Coast Demerara minibus park Wednesday morning.

Suspect: Paul Junior Lynch

Dead is Morven Nurse, a minibus conductor of Haslington Village, ECD. The suspect Paul Junior Lynch who initially escaped and for whom a wanted bulletin was issued later surrendered to police in the company of his lawyer.
Police said that investigations revealed that Nurse and the 27-year-old suspect, Paul Junior Lynch were at the #44 Bus Park, Commerce Stree, Georgetown, when they got into an argument. The suspect was armed with a knife. Police said they then began to pelt each other with empty beer bottles and bricks before the suspect allegedly stabbed Nurse with the knife to his left side chest. Nurse ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus. Nurse was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.
Pic save as nurse1
Minibus conductor, Morven Nurse
Pic save as nurse

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Campbell looking to cop fifth men’s physique title

Campbell looking to cop fifth men’s physique title

Dec 16, 2021

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Read More
Ruthless Fruta Conquerors demolish Moruca at NTC

Ruthless Fruta Conquerors demolish Moruca at NTC

Dec 16, 2021

Superior Concrete, Fast Lane Auto Spares support Year-End Futsal tourney

Superior Concrete, Fast Lane Auto Spares support...

Dec 16, 2021

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Dec 16, 2021

DoS Ninvalle honours NSC pledge to Kaikan in Region 7

DoS Ninvalle honours NSC pledge to Kaikan in...

Dec 16, 2021

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to...

Dec 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]