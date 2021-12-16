M&CC spent $14M to fix most ‘important’ areas of La Penitence, East Ruimveldt markets- engineer

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Amid complaints about the deplorable conditions at the La Penitence Market, the Mayor and City Council is now disclosing that it recently spent some $14 million to upgrade critical areas of that facility as well as the East Ruimveldt Market.
Speaking to Kaieteur New on Wednesday , Assistant City Engineer, Rasheed Kellman stated that works were done on both markets which include repairs to the Revenue, Constabulary and the Solid Waste offices. These works include installation of the roof of the step attached to the constabulary office, covering of drains, installation of the ceiling and lights in the respective offices along with some other plumbing works at the La Penitence Market and the construction of two market blocks, changing of the roof and some other minor works at the East Ruimveldt Market.
The project, he said, commenced in December of last year but was pushed back due to the Christmas season because the market is usually busy around that time with customers and vendors. He noted however, that the Government has already budgeted money to be rolled out next year for the general repairs to all the municipal markets around Georgetown. This process, he stated, will take some time as it is a step by step action. The works which were done to the markets are only the first phase of the rehabilitation process, which was intended to fix the areas that are of priority. The second phase will be implemented next year, which aims to focus mainly on the market structure.
Vendors of the La Penitence Market have told this newspaper that for some time now they have been imploring the government to address the deplorable condition of the market that is only becoming progressively worse over time. Kaieteur News was told by vendors that because the market roof is filled with holes and rotted zinc sheets, when it rains, the roof leaks profusely, directly into their stalls and this would damage goods from time to time. The market is also prone to flooding and as a result, it is usually difficult to stock their goods in a secure area. The leakage would oftentimes lead to vendors working in an uncomfortable state that can have a negative influence on customer service.
